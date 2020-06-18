APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 85,568 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 85,568 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Cognex by 348.3% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Cognex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $2,995,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

