APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,551,500 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,551,500 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 52.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of VIPS opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.15. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

