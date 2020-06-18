APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 266,769 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,338,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,247,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,499,619,000 after buying an additional 838,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in DTE Energy by 882.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 647,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,455,000 after buying an additional 581,224 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 571,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 462,455 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,008,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,291,000 after purchasing an additional 359,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE stock opened at $107.18 on Thursday. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

