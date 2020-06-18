APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 219,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 232,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

NVT opened at $19.44 on Thursday. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.