APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Position in Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 131,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YRD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yirendai in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yirendai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Yirendai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yirendai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Yirendai by 408,720.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Yirendai alerts:

YRD stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. Yirendai Ltd – has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $3.08. The business had revenue of $339.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.08 million. Yirendai had a return on equity of 36.76% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yirendai Ltd – will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

YRD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

About Yirendai

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Yirendai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yirendai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.