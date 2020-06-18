APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 92,403 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 52,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $158.38 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 24,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $4,085,235.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 761,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,415,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $3,416,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 688,717 shares of company stock valued at $108,440,828. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

