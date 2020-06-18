APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,675,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 181,726 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

