APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291,310 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.32% of Ennis worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Ennis during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ennis by 8,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

EBF opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Ennis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ennis had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

