APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.46 Million Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 225.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,137 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

FLS opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flowserve from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

