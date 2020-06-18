APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 343,782 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 642.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $120,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $998,826.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

