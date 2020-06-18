Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $53.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $75,525.00. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 160,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,437,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $31.26 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

