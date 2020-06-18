ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $286.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.20. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.81 and a 12 month high of $299.06.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

