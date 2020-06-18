ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

Media coverage about ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) has been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%.

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

