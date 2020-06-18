Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.53

Headlines about Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anconia Resources earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. Anconia Resources has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Get Anconia Resources alerts:

About Anconia Resources

Anconia Resources Corp. operates as a base and precious metal exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc and gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Atlas properties located in the Territory of Nunavut. The company also has interest in the Batchewana property in the Batchewana Greenstone Belt near Sault Ste Marie, Ontario; and in the Grenfell property in the Kirkland Lake Area, Ontario.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anconia Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anconia Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.