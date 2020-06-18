Analyzing Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) & Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Neovasc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $42.93 million 34.21 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -21.54 Neovasc $2.09 million 14.07 -$35.13 million ($5.05) -0.49

Neovasc has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shockwave Medical. Shockwave Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shockwave Medical and Neovasc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 0 2 5 0 2.71 Neovasc 0 0 3 0 3.00

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus target price of $44.86, indicating a potential downside of 2.70%. Neovasc has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.64%. Given Neovasc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Shockwave Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical -112.25% -38.18% -30.97% Neovasc -1,501.37% N/A -193.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Shockwave Medical beats Neovasc on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.