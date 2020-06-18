Analyzing Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) and Orthofix Medical (OTCMKTS:OFIX)

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Quantrx Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical $459.95 million 1.45 -$28.46 million $1.47 23.59 Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A -$620,000.00 N/A N/A

Quantrx Biomedical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orthofix Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Orthofix Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Quantrx Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orthofix Medical and Quantrx Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical -0.81% 7.46% 5.11% Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A -206.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Orthofix Medical and Quantrx Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Quantrx Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.29%. Given Orthofix Medical’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Orthofix Medical is more favorable than Quantrx Biomedical.

Risk and Volatility

Orthofix Medical has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantrx Biomedical has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orthofix Medical beats Quantrx Biomedical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc., a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures. The Spinal Implants segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Orthofix Extremities segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales representatives; independent distributors; and employed and independent sales representatives to physicians, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, integrated health delivery systems, and other purchasing organizations. The company was formerly known as Orthofix International N.V. and changed its name to Orthofix Medical Inc. in July 2018. Orthofix Medical Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Quantrx Biomedical Company Profile

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market, based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test. The company's PAD products are used for the treatment of hemorrhoids, minor vaginal infections, urinary incontinences, general catamenial uses, and other medical needs. It also provides InSync, a feminine hygienic interlabial padand; Unique miniform, which is available as a treated pad for the temporary relief of the itch and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids and minor vaginal infection, as well as an untreated pad, for the daily protection of light urinary, vaginal, or anal leakage; and other treated miniform products. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.