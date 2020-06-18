Analyzing Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) & Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) and Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adesto Technologies and Photronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adesto Technologies $118.17 million 3.14 -$26.86 million N/A N/A Photronics $550.66 million 1.38 $29.79 million $0.44 26.36

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than Adesto Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Adesto Technologies has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Photronics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Adesto Technologies and Photronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adesto Technologies 0 7 1 0 2.13 Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adesto Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.96, indicating a potential downside of 0.31%. Photronics has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.80%. Given Photronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Photronics is more favorable than Adesto Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adesto Technologies and Photronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adesto Technologies -22.73% -23.38% -8.97% Photronics 5.47% 3.58% 2.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Photronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adesto Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Photronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Photronics beats Adesto Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications. Its offerings enable customers to differentiate their IoT systems and product designs. The company's technology is used in various connected products, such as smart utility meters, wearable fitness trackers and medical monitors, home automation, building control systems, fleet management systems, and satellite communications applications. Its products portfolio includes IoT edge servers, routers, network nodes, and communication modules, as well as analog, digital, and non-volatile memory technologies, application-specific integrated circuits distributed network systems, and IP cores. The company also provides software, software development kits, tools, and system solutions to help speed time to market for customers. Its solutions enable seamless access to data, allowing for intelligent control of things in today's connected world. Adesto Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives. The company was formerly known as Photronic Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Photronics, Inc. in 1990. Photronics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Brookfield, Connecticut.

