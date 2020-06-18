Analysts Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Price Target at GBX 351.67

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 351.67 ($4.48).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.56) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.86) target price (down previously from GBX 270 ($3.44)) on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mitchells & Butlers to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 340 ($4.33) in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, June 12th.

MAB opened at GBX 212 ($2.70) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 301.33. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 483 ($6.15). The company has a market cap of $909.91 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

