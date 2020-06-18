Analysts Set Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Target Price at $47.67

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $36.71 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

