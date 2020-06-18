Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) PT at $136.50

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $5,281,976.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,719,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,957,363.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,940 shares of company stock worth $6,150,668. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $156.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.94. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

