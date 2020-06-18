Analysts Set i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price at $27.40

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $30.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $833.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.60 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5,940.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 770,711 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 25.2% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 161,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 645.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 145,740 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 61.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 122,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

