Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

