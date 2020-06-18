Analysts Set AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Price Target at $17.60

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $5.16 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.