Analysts Expect Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Old Republic International’s earnings. Old Republic International posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Republic International will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Republic International.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,778,557.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,295,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,132.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,400 shares of company stock worth $238,339. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,968,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Old Republic International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 73,214 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,021 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $24.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

