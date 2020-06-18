Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Beach Brands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HBB opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.08. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $21.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

