Analysts Anticipate Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) to Post ($0.21) EPS

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Finjan an industry rank of 42 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Finjan in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of FNJN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Finjan has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Finjan will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finjan news, CFO Jevan Anderson sold 38,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $48,332.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finjan stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,965 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Finjan as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

