Analysts Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to Announce ($0.10) EPS

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.25 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $65.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cantel Medical an industry rank of 135 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMD. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Cantel Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cantel Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of CMD stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.84. 46,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.22. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $93.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

