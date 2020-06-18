ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) versus JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Financial Contrast

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) and JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFE has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and JFE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA HOLDINGS IN/S $18.13 billion 0.47 $253.93 million N/A N/A JFE $34.95 billion 0.11 $1.47 billion $2.56 2.66

JFE has higher revenue and earnings than ANA HOLDINGS IN/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and JFE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA HOLDINGS IN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A JFE 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares ANA HOLDINGS IN/S and JFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA HOLDINGS IN/S N/A N/A N/A JFE 2.20% 4.19% 1.78%

Summary

JFE beats ANA HOLDINGS IN/S on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services. The Airline Related segment provides air transportation related operations, such as airport passenger, ground handling services, and maintenance services. The Travel Services segment engages in centering on the development and sales of travel plans. This segment also consists of planning and sales of branded travel packages using air transportation. The Trade and Retail segment imports and exports goods related to air transportation; food products; aerospace and electronics businesses; and semiconductors products, as well as involved in in-store and non-store retailing. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides strategic planning, risk management, accountability and corporate communications for all the subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering and Commercial Affairs. The Steel segment includes steel products, steel processing products, and raw materials. It also handles equipment maintenance and construction and the transportation industry. The Engineering segment provides engineering services for energy, urban environment, recycling, steel manufacturing, and industrial systems. The Commercial Affairs segment processes, supplies, and sells steel products, raw steel materials, and non-ferrous metal products. The company was founded on September 27, 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

