American Standard Energy (OTCMKTS:ASEN) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about American Standard Energy (OTCMKTS:ASEN) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Standard Energy earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

About American Standard Energy

American Standard Energy Corp. (ASEC) is an oil and natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and development of leaseholds of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s leasehold acreage is located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. In the Permian Basin, the Niobrara, the Eagle Bine and parts of the Eagle Ford, the Company owns a number of leases.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for American Standard Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Standard Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.