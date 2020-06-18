American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 563.98% and a negative net margin of 289.72%.

NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

Get American Resources alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.







American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.