American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News articles about American International Group (NYSE:AIG) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American International Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.75. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

