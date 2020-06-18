American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

AMH opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $77,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616 over the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 279,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

