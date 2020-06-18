American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMH. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. The company had a trading volume of 179,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $289.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,681.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $77,238.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616 over the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 29.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,863,000 after acquiring an additional 165,929 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 560,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 453,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

