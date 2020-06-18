American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American Financial is well-poised to benefit from impressive inorganic growth and is thus prudently investing in businesses. The company is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, product launches. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It reported higher investment income on the back of solid performance of limited partnerships. It is believed that better industry fundamentals, with strong pricing and a high renewal ratio, should drive growth. Solid capital position enables it to deploy capital effectively. Shares of American Financial have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, soft performance of Annuity business continues to weigh on earnings of the company. Also, exposure to weather-related calamities induces earnings volatility and high cost weigh on margin.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

American Financial Group stock opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.85. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,593,210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,585,000 after buying an additional 276,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after buying an additional 154,734 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,594,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,827,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,656,000 after buying an additional 353,802 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

