American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 392,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,656,000 after acquiring an additional 353,802 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.31. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

