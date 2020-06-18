American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXP. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.