American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by DZ Bank to Hold

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $108.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXP. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.
Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $102.95. The stock had a trading volume of 55,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 278,155 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
