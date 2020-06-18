AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.53

News articles about AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. AmBase earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABCP opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. AmBase has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.40.

Get AmBase alerts:

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AmBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.