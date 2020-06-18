Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 94,338 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.3% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.31% of Amazon.com worth $3,055,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $6.38 on Thursday, hitting $2,647.36. The stock had a trading volume of 814,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,803. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,722.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,304.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,438.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,068.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rowe upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,611.47.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

