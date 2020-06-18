Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $56.10 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $56,101,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,611.47.

AMZN stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,647.36. The company had a trading volume of 814,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,722.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,438.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,068.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,304.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.33, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.