Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Sells $7,006,400.00 in Stock

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $7,006,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,482,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altice USA alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 500,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $11,840,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $24,130,000.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 381,100 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $9,885,734.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $565,760.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,016,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $9,728,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $757,925.00.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Altice USA Inc has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Altice USA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Altice USA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.