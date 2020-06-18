Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Altice N.V/EQ (OTCMKTS:ALLVF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ALLVF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice N.V/EQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altice N.V/EQ from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS ALLVF opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. Altice N.V/EQ has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. It delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

