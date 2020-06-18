AlphaValue Downgrades BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) to Buy

BK IRELAND GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BK IRELAND GRP/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BKRIY opened at $2.01 on Thursday. BK IRELAND GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial and leverage finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

