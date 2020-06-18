Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,747. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $324.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.42% and a negative return on equity of 167.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 107.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

