alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. alpha-En earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of alpha-En stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. alpha-En has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66.

Get alpha-En alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of alpha-En from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for manufacturing lithium metal for use in lightweight and high energy density batteries; and battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for alpha-En Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alpha-En and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.