Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Receives News Impact Score of -3.53

Media coverage about Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ally Financial earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Ally Financial’s score:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $19.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.81.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

