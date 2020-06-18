Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Allstate (NYSE:ALL) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Allstate earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

ALL stock opened at $97.11 on Thursday. Allstate has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

