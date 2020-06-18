ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of -3.53

News stories about ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ALLETE earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

ALE opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.35.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

