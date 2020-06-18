Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Allegiant Travel earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Allegiant Travel’s score:

ALGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $111.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.41.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $819,030. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

