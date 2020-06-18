Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $9.92. Allegheny Technologies shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 2,846,300 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. Barclays lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 125.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

