Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.53

News articles about Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alkermes earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.53 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,977,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Iain Michael Brown sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $96,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,938 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

